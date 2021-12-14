Win Stuff
Silver Alert issued for 25-year-old Lawrence Co. man

Matt Wages
By Jordon Gray
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWRENCE CO., Miss. (WLBT) -The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 25-year-old Lawrence County man.

Matt Wages is described as a white man around six feet, three inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

On Tuesday, December 14, Wages was last seen in the 3300 block of Highway 43A in Lawrence County, wearing a black t-shirt, gray pajama pants, and green Crocs.

Family members say Wages suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 601-587-2961.

