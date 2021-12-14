Win Stuff
President of International Institute of Municipal Clerks visits Laurel

Mayor Magee presents a proclamation of her visit to Sheri Pierce.(WDAM)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The president of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks spent Monday visiting Laurel.

Sheri Pierce is traveling the south for the group’s convention. She says she is taking the time to visit other small towns because that’s the best way to share and gather ideas.

”Being able to visit and talk to clerks and learn what their education needs are is very very important. So I can go back to the International Institute and let them know about what clerks in Mississippi need, what clerks in Louisianna need. And so sitting and talking to them, it’s invaluable to do that,” Pierce says.

Pierce says most small municipalities have the same challenges and goals, so it’s also important to have a support system for clerks.

