Petal School District Police hosts ‘Shop with the Petal Police’ event

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District Police Department held day one of their “Shop with the Petal Police” event, where kids are selected throughout the district and given $300 for Christmas to buy whatever they want.

“We started this back six years ago, and it has just grown bigger and bigger. We are actually taking 30 kids this year, compared to 20 from last year,” said Petal School District Police Chief Gavin Guy. “It’s just a wonderful feeling to know that we can help kids to give them a good Christmas.”

All kids are suggested to grab necessities first, such as clothes, but most end up splurging in the toy aisles.

“I was actually shocked because he called me last night at work and surprised me that Braylin got selected,” said Petal mother Nicole Elliott. “I think it is just a really great thing that Petal does.”

For Guy, it is more than just helping out. This event makes him go back to his own childhood. He hopes no kid has to go without a Christmas.

“It just doesn’t get any better than watching them run in the store and get things that they want that they can’t get. I can relate to that,” said Guy. “When I was younger, I couldn’t get things that I wanted, and I had a passion to do this. I just want to make sure they have things that they would want.”

Day two will take place Thursday, Dec. 16, and will partner with the Perry County Sheriff Office.

Guy says an event like this can’t happen without those who help out, especially mentioning the Petal Police Department and the Petal School Administration.

