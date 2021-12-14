MSDH: 408 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths reported in Miss. on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said that less than 500 new COVID-19 cases have been reported on Tuesday.

MSDH said Tuesday that 408 new coronavirus cases were recorded on Monday.

Nine new deaths were also reported, which happened between Nov. 7 and Dec. 9.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 520,259 and 10,340, respectively.

Around 19 new cases and no deaths were reported in the Pine Belt.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, around 57,667 COVID-19 cases and 1,050 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,378 cases, 95 deaths

Forrest: 13,924 cases, 261 deaths

Jasper: 3,422 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 14,245 cases, 248 deaths

Lamar: 10,754 cases, 140 deaths

Marion: 4,339 cases, 112 deaths

Perry: 2,155 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,450 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH said 503,692 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

MSDH last reported that 3,335,434 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,431,192 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.