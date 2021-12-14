Win Stuff
Mississippi Power donates bikes to kids for Christmas

By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Power partnered with the Salvation Army to donate $4,000 worth of bicycles for children in the area. The gifts will be going to families enrolled in the Angel Tree program this year.

Organizers say giving back is something Mississippi Power loves to do.

“We get the job done, but then we also show up for our communities,” explained Kaila Moran Griffith with Mississippi Power. “These employees, they’re doing the work at Plant Watson and across the entire company, but when it comes to projects like this they’re absolutely going to carve the time out to serve the community.”

John Fayard Moving and Warehousing is providing storage for the bikes until they are distributed to families on Thursday.

Our employee volunteers delivered lots of toys, clothes and gifts for the Salvation Army Angel Tree program; helping...

Posted by Mississippi Power on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

