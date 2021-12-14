LPD releases November statistics

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department released statistics for the number of tickets and citations issued plus the number of arrests made in November.

Throughout the month, LPD issued 258 tickets, made three DUI arrests and four drug arrests. Officers also made three felony arrests and apprehended four fugitives.

LPD utilized an “Impaired Driver Grant” and a “Traffic Services Grant” to put extra officers on the streets to help keep people safe.

According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, the grants helped the department make a large increase in the number of arrests it made.

“We’re up about 40% in our DUI arrests, and I believe that is a direct result of having this extra money through these grants to hire officers to come out and putting extra officers on the street,” Cox said. “And that’s, you know, that’s 40% safer I guess you could say because those folks were taken off the street before they caused a wreck which could have been anything from property damage to a fatality.”

Cox says most tickets were issued for speeding.

