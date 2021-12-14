Win Stuff
Jones jumps into top 25 with upset win

By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Jones College Sports Information

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College is ranked in the NJCAA Top 25 men’s basketball poll for the first time in five seasons.

After knocking off No. 3 Chipola, 80-78, on the road and snapping the Indians’ 24-game home winning streak over the weekend, the Bobcats went from unranked up to No. 13.

“In a short period of time and no summer together, these young men have bought into the system and our championship mentality culture,” first-year head coach Newton Mealer said. “Our goal is not to just be ranked during the season, but to be ranked at the end. I came to Jones to compete for conference, regional and national championships.”

Jones is the lone unbeaten team in the MACCC at 10-0 with two wins over rival Mississippi Gulf Coast and an impressive win at Chipola.

The Bobcats are averaging 88.9 points per game, with five players averaging double figures, and outscoring their opponents by nearly 24 points. Jones ranks second in NJCAA Division I in rebounds (49.9) and third in steals (15.7/game) and opponent 3-point percentage (.233). 

Jones’ last NJCAA ranking was back on March 21, 2017, when the Bobcats were 29-2 and fell in the second round in Hutchinson.

“My personal goal when I got the job at Jones was to make it a national contender and a program our College could be proud of,” Mealer continued. “This is a complete team honor. My assistant coaches have worked tirelessly and every player has given up their personal goals for team goals.”

Mealer and the Bobcats will enjoy an extended break before returning to conference play on January 6 at Northwest Mississippi.

