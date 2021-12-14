Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Jones County organizations collecting donations for tornado victims

Several agencies are teaming up to collect relief supplies for victims of the tornado outbreak...
Several agencies are teaming up to collect relief supplies for victims of the tornado outbreak in Mayfield, KY.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Several agencies and organizations are working together to help storm victims devastated by the tornado outbreak over the weekend.

“Here in the Pine Belt, unfortunately, we know exactly what tornadoes are all about,” said United Way of the Pine Belt Executive Director Betsy Ivey. “So, we want to do our part to help.”

Powers Fire & Rescue is teaming up with United Way of the Pine Belt Region and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department this week to collect supplies to take to those devastated by this past weekend’s tornado outbreak in Mayfield, KY.

“We’re looking for non-perishable items, water, canned goods, baby supplies like diapers, wipes, cleaning supplies,” Ivey said.

With Christmas less than two weeks away, there’s one item in particular organizers are asking for.

“We’re asking that if anyone would like to donate brand-new unwrapped toys for children, we’re going to take those as well,” said Powers Fire & Rescue Capt. Lance Chancellor. “You know, we’re going to be delivering the week of Christmas... some of those kids have lost everything, including parents. Please... please help them.”

Items can be dropped off at B&C Mobile Homes at 1513 Hwy 84 East in Laurel Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the United Way of the Pine Belt Region at 401 West Oak Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department located at 419 Yates Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All items must be dropped off by Friday, Dec. 17, as the truck taking them leaves bright and early Monday.

“...Anything that can be helpful. Anything that you use in your everyday life they have none of right now,” Chancellor said.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The explosion impacted a boiler room and caused minimum damage to a warehouse facility,...
Boiler explodes at Sanderson Farms Collins Feed Mill, one person reported injured
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
A motorcycle accident Sunday night in the Boggy community in Jones County sent the vehicle...
Motorcycle accident sends 1 to hospital
PCHS will have extra law enforcement on campus this upcoming week.
Perry Central High School to have extra security this week because of shooting threat
One of Mississippi's first African American highway patrolman will be buried this weekend.
Crosby funeral service set for 11 a.m. Saturday

Latest News

The Jones County Sheriff's Department added a new K9 to its team.
JCSD adds new K9 to patrol squad
Petal School District Police Chief Gavin Guy embraces two boys that are a part of the event.
Petal School District Police hosts ‘Shop with the Petal Police’ event
If you’re looking for holiday cheer this week, Laurel High School is a great place to find it.
‘Christmas with the Arts’ to take place at Laurel High School
Shyan Manzie, 28, of Hattiesburg (left), Deavonta Edmund, 29, of Gulfport (center) and Ashley...
1 man injured, 3 arrested following Hub City shooting