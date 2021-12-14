Jones County organizations collecting donations for tornado victims

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Several agencies and organizations are working together to help storm victims devastated by the tornado outbreak over the weekend.

“Here in the Pine Belt, unfortunately, we know exactly what tornadoes are all about,” said United Way of the Pine Belt Executive Director Betsy Ivey. “So, we want to do our part to help.”

Powers Fire & Rescue is teaming up with United Way of the Pine Belt Region and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department this week to collect supplies to take to those devastated by this past weekend’s tornado outbreak in Mayfield, KY.

“We’re looking for non-perishable items, water, canned goods, baby supplies like diapers, wipes, cleaning supplies,” Ivey said.

With Christmas less than two weeks away, there’s one item in particular organizers are asking for.

“We’re asking that if anyone would like to donate brand-new unwrapped toys for children, we’re going to take those as well,” said Powers Fire & Rescue Capt. Lance Chancellor. “You know, we’re going to be delivering the week of Christmas... some of those kids have lost everything, including parents. Please... please help them.”

Items can be dropped off at B&C Mobile Homes at 1513 Hwy 84 East in Laurel Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the United Way of the Pine Belt Region at 401 West Oak Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department located at 419 Yates Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All items must be dropped off by Friday, Dec. 17, as the truck taking them leaves bright and early Monday.

“...Anything that can be helpful. Anything that you use in your everyday life they have none of right now,” Chancellor said.

