JCSD adds new K9 to patrol squad

The Jones County Sheriff's Department added a new K9 to its team.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has a new four-legged addition to its team.

The newest K9, named Balder, is a two-year-old German Shepherd.

He is dual-purpose trained, meaning he’s able to do bite work, narcotics detection and handler protection.

“We have a, you know, a criminal that’s fleed or has alluded police officers, they’ll call for me to come,” said JCSD Deputy & K9 Handler James Bell. “We’ll do a track, so he can track long-distance tracks. It don’t matter if it’s been 10 minutes or two hours he can still pick up on an odor and track them.”

Balder was purchased and trained thanks to about $25,000 donated by Jones County individuals and businesses.

