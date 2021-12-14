Hattiesburg woman sentenced to 6 years for wire fraud related to employee theft

NEW ORLEANS, LA. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud and was sentenced to serve up to six years in prison.

According to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Christy Bartholomew, 39, of Hattiesburg, was sentenced on Dec. 8 to 72 months, six years, of incarceration by U.S. District Court Judge Lance M. Africk for wire fraud.

According to court records, Bartholomew was employed as a financial controller for a business located in Slidell, LA, and later worked as an office manager for a company located in Kenner, LA.

From around 2016 to 2019, she reportedly embezzled approximately $357,000 from her Slidell employer by several schemes, including unauthorized use of a company credit card.

She allegedly did the same thing with her Kenner employer, embezzling approximately $300,000 from November 2019 to February 2020.

Bartholomew is scheduled to self-surrender in February 2022.

After incarceration with the Bureau of Prisons, Bartholomew will be placed on three years of supervised release. She was also ordered to pay a $200 mandatory special assessment fee and full restitution to the victims.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the Department of Homeland Security: Homeland Security Investigations, along with assistance from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, in investigating this matter.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward J. Rivera was in charge of the prosecution.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.