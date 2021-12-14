Hattiesburg firefighters prepare for busy holiday shifts

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The year is winding down, but that means things are actually ramping up for first responders. From helping with “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaigns to busy holiday shifts, Hattiesburg firefighters say they are always ready to help.

James Yawn has worked at the Hattiesburg Fire Department for four years, including a few holiday shifts.

“Started when I was 18 and just fell in love with it when I started out as a volunteer straight out of high school,” Yawn says.

Yawn remembers many busy holiday nights.

“Thanksgiving, Christmas, several of them even as a volunteer, I’ve been out at late at night or all night,” says Yawn.

He agrees with co-workers like Don Massengale that they are ready and prepared to help, but hope they don’t have to.

“We’re here 24/7, we’ve never stopped. Always open for business... but we do not want a business or a holiday for sure. But you know everyone needs to be careful out there. Watch out for everybody else,” says Massengale.

That includes driving safe and sober to and from gatherings. Massengale says you need to have a designated driver for holiday parties. If you are cooking, you should never leave the kitchen empty. He says you always need to keep an eye on appliances that are used in the cooking process.

“Keep your Christmas trees well-watered, keep flames away from even the artificial ones. Keep kids away if you can because we don’t want them pulling the tree down on top of them. Be safe wherever you traveling to and from your family gatherings and everything, you know, especially you know if the weather happens to be bad or anything,” says Massengale.

For Mystee Dale, it’s her first time spending a holiday at the station.

“I’ve been online since June, and I love it so far. So this would be my first time working the holidays away from my family. So I don’t know. We’ll see how that goes,” Dale says, as she laughs.

But she says she’s looking forward to creating some memories.

“Well, hopefully, everyone brings food so maybe to enjoy that,” Dale says.

“It’s very rewarding. You know, we have our ups and downs. The atmosphere here is really great for us. You know, this is this another family right here,” says Massengale.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.