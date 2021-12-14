Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Only pilot on board helicopter that crashed on I-10, FAA confirms

The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10 Tuesday.(WVUE)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A helicopter crashed onto I-10 in St. John Parish on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 12:35 p.m. on Tues., Dec. 14. The helicopter crashed on I-10 Eastbound at the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge, according to Louisiana State Police.

Reports of injuries were not readily available.

The FAA says it was a Bell 407 helicopter. Officials say only the pilot was on board at the time of the crash. It is unknown whether they survived.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

I-10 eastbound is closed and traffic is being diverted to US Hwy. 51 southbound.

I-55 southbound is also closed and traffic is being diverted onto US Hwy. 51.

I-10 and I-55 are closed after a helicopter crashed on the Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge.
I-10 and I-55 are closed after a helicopter crashed on the Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge.(LSP/DOTD)

A spokesperson for Entergy says the crash damaged some transmission infrastructure, knocking over 20,000 people out of power in Kenner and Metairie. As of 3 p.m., power was restored.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collins Fire Department units were dispatched to a report of an explosion and working...
Boiler explodes at Sanderson Farms Collins Feed Mill, one person reported injured
Shyan Manzie, 28, of Hattiesburg (left), Deavonta Edmund, 29, of Gulfport (center) and Ashley...
1 man injured, 3 arrested following Hub City shooting
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
A motorcycle accident Sunday night in the Boggy community in Jones County sent the vehicle...
Motorcycle accident sends 1 to hospital
One of Mississippi's first African American highway patrolman will be buried this weekend.
Crosby funeral service set for 11 a.m. Saturday

Latest News

The Laurel Police Department released its statistics for the month of November.
LPD releases November statistics
Matt Wages
Silver Alert issued for 25-year-old Lawrence Co. man
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 520,259...
MSDH: 408 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths reported in Miss. on Tuesday
Kevin James stars as Sean Payton in an upcoming Netflix family comedy Home Team, which...
WATCH: Netflix drops trailer for Sean Payton inspired movie ‘Home Team’