Fun-filled Christmas competition held at Wayne Central School

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A fun-filled Christmas contest was held at Wayne Central School in Waynesboro on Monday, featuring a friendly competition to see who could decorate the best holiday-themed gingerbread house.

Over 50 families took part in the event which saw the children and their parents teaming up to embellish the small edible homes.

Faculty and staff at the school did some decorating of their own by creating a holiday atmosphere in the dining area of the school for those who attended.

Principal Eric Smith said the contest was created by the activities committee to celebrate the Christmas season while also bringing families together and getting them involved with all the great things going on at Wayne Central School.

“This is the very first time that we’ve done this type of event,” said Smith, “We’ve always done fall festivals and spring festivals, but this is the first time we’ve done something of this magnitude,”

“It’s all decorated so beautifully; everything is just great and we’re very proud and very excited for our kids and our community,” he added.

Door prizes and gifts were handed out during the competition, food and drinks were also provided.

On Tuesday, all the gingerbread houses will be judged by an independent group.

The first-place winner will receive $50, while the second-place winner will receive $35 and the third-place winner will receive $25.

Walmart sponsored the event by providing the gingerbread house kids, food, and drinks, along with gift cards and door prizes.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.