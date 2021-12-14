Win Stuff
Deion Sanders continues winning streak, claims 2021 Eddie Robinson Award

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders smiles as he holds the Orange Blossom Classic...
Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders smiles as he holds the Orange Blossom Classic trophy after winning an NCAA college football game over Florida A&M, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)(Jim Rassol | AP)
By Josh Carter
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University’s head football coach can’t stop winning.

Tuesday it was announced that Deion Sanders, AKA Coach Prime, has been named the winner of this year’s Eddie Robinson Award.

The award is given to college football’s top head coach in the FCS Division.

This after Sanders was named SWAC Coach of the Year at the end of last month. He led the Tigers to a 10-1 regular season and a SWAC championship.

This is only Sanders’s second season as JSU head coach. The Tigers obtained a perfect 8-0 in conference games and their first SWAC title since 2007.

Coach Prime has also brought an economic boom to the Capital City, with JSU bringing $30 million to Jackson during this year’s season - up from $16 million in 2019.

The average attendance at Veterans Memorial Stadium was 42,293. More than 50,000 packed the stadium during the SWAC Championship game.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

