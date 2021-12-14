‘Christmas with the Arts’ to take place at Laurel High School

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re looking for holiday cheer this week, Laurel High School is a great place to find it.

The school’s choral department is bringing back their annual Christmas concert Thursday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m., in the high school auditorium.

Xavier Washington is a junior at Laurel High School, and he’s a member of the school choir.

“I love Christmas time because, I mean, you get to spread cheer with your family and then showing off our talents to all the people here at ‘Christmas with the Arts’ and all we can do. Giving them a showcase of what we’ve been learning here at Laurel High School,” says Washington.

This will be Washington’s first time performing for “Christmas with the Arts.” However, his choir mate, Jordan Hardy, is no stranger to this stage.

“That is a very traditional staple. So that’s where we all got our starts, right in the church choir, and then it went from the church choir to the elementary ensemble, and here we are now,” says Jordan.

Washington says their director, Latisha Earnest, has been working very hard to prepare them for the big show.

“She pushes us, she pushes all of our expectations, and so the potential is one of her biggest things to make sure that we get to where we want to be and where we want to work towards,” says Washington.

Earnest says she’s just thankful to be a part of such a rich musical history.

“It’s humbling because you have so many directors before me that have paved the way for this event. Walking into it, and now that I’m carrying the reins, you know, it’s just an honor,” says Earnest.

Earnest also says you won’t be disappointed with the show.

Hardy says he’s just excited for the choir to have its moment.

“We have the football games for the athletes, basketball games for the basketball players, but you know, this is where the arts get to be exhibited,” says Hardy.

