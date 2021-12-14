Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

‘Christmas with the Arts’ to take place at Laurel High School

The choral department will be hosting the annual Christmas concert after two years off
By Mia Monet
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re looking for holiday cheer this week, Laurel High School is a great place to find it.

The school’s choral department is bringing back their annual Christmas concert Thursday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m., in the high school auditorium.

Xavier Washington is a junior at Laurel High School, and he’s a member of the school choir.

“I love Christmas time because, I mean, you get to spread cheer with your family and then showing off our talents to all the people here at ‘Christmas with the Arts’ and all we can do. Giving them a showcase of what we’ve been learning here at Laurel High School,” says Washington.

This will be Washington’s first time performing for “Christmas with the Arts.” However, his choir mate, Jordan Hardy, is no stranger to this stage.

“That is a very traditional staple. So that’s where we all got our starts, right in the church choir, and then it went from the church choir to the elementary ensemble, and here we are now,” says Jordan.

Washington says their director, Latisha Earnest, has been working very hard to prepare them for the big show.

“She pushes us, she pushes all of our expectations, and so the potential is one of her biggest things to make sure that we get to where we want to be and where we want to work towards,” says Washington.

Earnest says she’s just thankful to be a part of such a rich musical history.

“It’s humbling because you have so many directors before me that have paved the way for this event. Walking into it, and now that I’m carrying the reins, you know, it’s just an honor,” says Earnest.

Earnest also says you won’t be disappointed with the show.

Hardy says he’s just excited for the choir to have its moment.

“We have the football games for the athletes, basketball games for the basketball players, but you know, this is where the arts get to be exhibited,” says Hardy.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The explosion impacted a boiler room and caused minimum damage to a warehouse facility,...
Boiler explodes at Sanderson Farms Collins Feed Mill, one person reported injured
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
A motorcycle accident Sunday night in the Boggy community in Jones County sent the vehicle...
Motorcycle accident sends 1 to hospital
PCHS will have extra law enforcement on campus this upcoming week.
Perry Central High School to have extra security this week because of shooting threat
One of Mississippi's first African American highway patrolman will be buried this weekend.
Crosby funeral service set for 11 a.m. Saturday

Latest News

Several agencies are teaming up to collect relief supplies for victims of the tornado outbreak...
Jones County organizations collecting donations for tornado victims
The Jones County Sheriff's Department added a new K9 to its team.
JCSD adds new K9 to patrol squad
Petal School District Police Chief Gavin Guy embraces two boys that are a part of the event.
Petal School District Police hosts ‘Shop with the Petal Police’ event
Shyan Manzie, 28, of Hattiesburg (left), Deavonta Edmund, 29, of Gulfport (center) and Ashley...
1 man injured, 3 arrested following Hub City shooting