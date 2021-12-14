Beaumont Christmas Parade happening this Saturday

BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday, the Beaumont Women Fire Auxiliary will host their annual Christmas parade.

The parade is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. and will start around Town Hall.

“I will definitely again encourage all of Beaumont and Perry County to come out and see people in the parade,” said Community Coordinator Bree Hartfield. “You should always want to support all the events that are happening in Beaumont.”

Many of the parade floats will be lit up and tossing out candy.

