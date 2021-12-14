Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

12/14 Ryan’s “Warming” Tuesday Morning Forecast

More warm and humid weather for the last week of fall.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt early birds!

This morning feels like it happened in a different month from yesterday. Then it was chilly, all the way down to freezing in a few of the northern Pine Belt cities. This morning is much warmer though, low expected near the upper 40s in the Hattiesburg area. We will still see some patchy fog development, so expect more lowered visibility issues for the next few mornings at least. We’ll continue to see more clouds, warmer air, and eventually rain chances building as we finish off the week and head into the weekend. This timing will be similar to last week with the front moving in Saturday late morning/afternoon and lingering into the start of next week. This will bring in some cooler than average weather to start the week, but it won’t stick around for Christmas.

Today, expect a foggy, warmer start to the day with a low near 48 in the Hattiesburg area. We’ll start cloudy, but they’ll clear more into the afternoon letting some sun through. That’ll warm us up nicely into the afternoon, to 74, with continued warming for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The explosion impacted a boiler room and caused minimum damage to a warehouse facility,...
Boiler explodes at Sanderson Farms Collins Feed Mill, one person reported injured
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Shyan Manzie, 28, of Hattiesburg (left), Deavonta Edmund, 29, of Gulfport (center) and Ashley...
1 man injured, 3 arrested following Hub City shooting
A motorcycle accident Sunday night in the Boggy community in Jones County sent the vehicle...
Motorcycle accident sends 1 to hospital
One of Mississippi's first African American highway patrolman will be buried this weekend.
Crosby funeral service set for 11 a.m. Saturday

Latest News

12/14 Ryan’s “Warming” Tuesday Morning Forecast
12/14 Ryan’s “Warming” Tuesday Morning Forecast
Several agencies are teaming up to collect relief supplies for victims of the tornado outbreak...
Jones County organizations collecting donations for tornado victims
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 12/13
Sunny tomorrow with warmer weather later this week
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 12/13
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 12/13