12/14 Ryan’s “Warming” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt early birds!

This morning feels like it happened in a different month from yesterday. Then it was chilly, all the way down to freezing in a few of the northern Pine Belt cities. This morning is much warmer though, low expected near the upper 40s in the Hattiesburg area. We will still see some patchy fog development, so expect more lowered visibility issues for the next few mornings at least. We’ll continue to see more clouds, warmer air, and eventually rain chances building as we finish off the week and head into the weekend. This timing will be similar to last week with the front moving in Saturday late morning/afternoon and lingering into the start of next week. This will bring in some cooler than average weather to start the week, but it won’t stick around for Christmas.

Today, expect a foggy, warmer start to the day with a low near 48 in the Hattiesburg area. We’ll start cloudy, but they’ll clear more into the afternoon letting some sun through. That’ll warm us up nicely into the afternoon, to 74, with continued warming for the rest of the week.

