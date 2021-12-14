Win Stuff
1 man injured, 3 arrested following Hub City shooting

Shyan Manzie, 28, of Hattiesburg (left), Deavonta Edmund, 29, of Gulfport (center) and Ashley...
Shyan Manzie, 28, of Hattiesburg (left), Deavonta Edmund, 29, of Gulfport (center) and Ashley Cooper, 30, of Hattiesburg (right) were arrested after officers located the vehicle that was involved in the shooting.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Three people have been arrested for their involvement in a shooting that resulted in one man being injured in Hattiesburg Monday.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Main Street, just before noon.

When officers arrived on the scene, a 31-year-old man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital by AAA ambulance to be treated for his non-life-threatening injury.

Shortly after, officers found the vehicle involved in the shooting in the 100 block of Ida Avenue and arrested two men and a woman:

  • Shyan Manzie, 28, of Hattiesburg
  • Deavonta Edmund, 29, of Gulfport
  • Ashley Cooper, 30, of Hattiesburg

Manzie and Edmund were both charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Manzie also was charged with possession of a stolen weapon.

Cooper was charged with accessory after the fact of aggravated assault.

All three suspects have been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

