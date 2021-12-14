1 man injured, 3 arrested following Hub City shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Three people have been arrested for their involvement in a shooting that resulted in one man being injured in Hattiesburg Monday.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Main Street, just before noon.

When officers arrived on the scene, a 31-year-old man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital by AAA ambulance to be treated for his non-life-threatening injury.

Shortly after, officers found the vehicle involved in the shooting in the 100 block of Ida Avenue and arrested two men and a woman:

Shyan Manzie, 28, of Hattiesburg



Deavonta Edmund, 29, of Gulfport



Ashley Cooper, 30, of Hattiesburg



Manzie and Edmund were both charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Manzie also was charged with possession of a stolen weapon.

Cooper was charged with accessory after the fact of aggravated assault.

All three suspects have been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.