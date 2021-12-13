Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

South Mississippi Strong: Comeback Coolers spring into action to aid tornado victims

A South Mississippi agency known for its outreach after disasters is heading to Kentucky...
A South Mississippi agency known for its outreach after disasters is heading to Kentucky tomorrow after deadly tornadoes ripped through that region this weekend.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A South Mississippi agency known for its outreach after disasters is heading to Kentucky Monday after deadly tornadoes ripped through that region this weekend.

In previous efforts, volunteers with Comeback Coolers normally pack up all the supplies on the Coast and deliver them to the affected area. But because of the distance, representatives with Comeback Coolers will leave Monday for Bowling Green, Kentucky to organize the effort on the ground there.

This is a rare response by the group after a tornado because the damage isn’t usually as widespread as with a hurricane. But in this case, it was and the ultimate mission is the same.

The tornados that devastated Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Kentucky left at least 70 people dead. This afternoon,...

Posted by Comeback Coolers on Saturday, December 11, 2021

“This is a mission of love. We’re not qualified to go save anybody. We don’t do things to rebuild people’s homes. What we do is let people know that we care and we have friendships that have lasted a long time because of those things,” said Founder and President of Comeback Coolers Heather Eason. But, they’re always a little bit different and they’re always a little bit the same.”

One twister, in particular, may have set the record for the longest continuous tornado in American history. It was named the “Quad-State Tornado,” due to it ripping across four states (Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky.)

A team will also be going next week to deliver lineman buckets for utility crews.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred Glenn Johnson, 70, was last seen Thursday around noon at Norman's in Waynesboro.
Missing Wayne County man located
Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game
Alabama’s defense dominates in 20-0 win over Mississippi
A motorcycle accident Sunday night in the Boggy community in Jones County sent the vehicle...
Motorcycle accident sends 1 to hospital
Postal Worker
Watchdog: Vicksburg tries to protect postal, utility workers
PCHS will have extra law enforcement on campus this upcoming week.
Perry Central High School to have extra security this week because of shooting threat

Latest News

Dollar Tree preparing to upsize to old Rite Aid building.
Petal Dollar Tree set to move into old Rite Aid building
JCSD participating in 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over'' Dec. 17 through Jan. 1.
JCSD to participate in ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ program
PCHS will have extra law enforcement on campus this upcoming week.
Perry Central High School to have extra security this week because of shooting threat
First enhanced tax check expected to go toward first-responder pay raise.
Tax revenue check to possibly help finish Petal police pay raise
Winery and animal rescue combine for adoption event.
Inaugural ‘Pours for Paws’ combines winery-animal rescue center