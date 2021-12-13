Powers F&R hosts supply drive for Mayfield, KY, recovery efforts

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Powers Fire & Rescue is hosting an emergency relief supplies drive for residents of tornado-ravaged Mayfield, KY, and surrounding communities.

The town of around 10,000 residents, and many of the surrounding communities, were majorly damaged during the recent tornado.

Powers is asking for donations of non-perishable food items, bottled water, sports drinks, clearing supplies, flashing lights and batteries, manual can openers, paper goods, bathroom supplies, baby diapers, baby formula and everyday household items.

No clothing donations are requested at this time.

“We are accepting donations and offering to take any donations secured by individuals, churches, agencies, businesses and organizations on the trailer with us,” said Powers Fire Chief Joey Davis. “These tornado survivors need our help, and residents of Jones County and the Pine Belt have a great history of helping others during disasters.”

“We are also asking for donations of new, unwrapped toys for children. With so much destruction and loss, we hope to be able to provide toys for children in the disaster zone on Christmas morning,” added Powers Assistant Fire Chief Bo Burroughs.

Diamondback Specialized CMV Training owner Ray Herndon is providing free delivery of donated relief supplies with an 18-wheeler and trailer departing from B&C Mobile Homes on Monday, Dec. 20, to Kentucky.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, United Way of the Pine Belt and the B&C Mobile Homes are also partnering with Powers Fire & Rescue.

Donation drop off locations and times include:

B&C Mobile Homes

1513 Highway 84 East, Laurel, MS

Monday - Friday: 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

(Pallet loads of donated supplies are required to be delivered to B&C Mobile Homes for off-loading into the Diamondback 18-wheeler trailer at the business.)

United Way of the Pine Belt

401 West Oak Street, Laurel, MS

Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department

419 Yates Avenue, Laurel, MS

Monday - Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

“Please help if you possibly can,” said Powers Fire & Rescue President Ed Ritchey. “We‘ve heard reports of rescue personnel in Mayfield having to crawl over the bodies of deceased victims in the rubble trying to reach survivors. it’s just a horrible disaster.”

