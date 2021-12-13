Win Stuff
Possible remains of Felicia Cox found after David Neal Cox reveals location of her body

David Neal Cox
David Neal Cox(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WLBT) - A murder mystery linked to a convicted killer who was executed last month, may now be solved.

Remains believed to belong to a missing woman named Felicia Cox, have been found west of Pontotoc, according to WCBI.

District Attorney John Weddle says David Neal Cox was responsible for his sister-in-law, Felicia Cox’s disappearance.

David Neal Cox was executed on November 17th.

Three years after Felecia Cox went missing, David Neal Cox pleaded guilty to killing his wife, Kim Cox, and sexually assaulting his stepdaughter.

Shortly before his death, he agreed in writing to waive his attorney-client privilege.

Attorneys for Cox hand-delivered a letter from their client to Weddle, disclosing the possible location of Felicia Cox’s body.

Officials found the remains Sunday afternoon, seven days after David Neal Cox revealed the location where her remains could be.

They will be sent to the state crime lab today.

Weddle says the final identity will be confirmed by DNA testing.

