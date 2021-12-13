Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Petal Dollar Tree set to move into old Rite Aid building

By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:03 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - After sitting vacant for nearly two years, a business is set to move into the old Rite Aid building in Downtown Petal.

Dollar Tree, which currently inhabits a building across South Main Street, is filing paperwork to upsize into the building, which is more than 11,000 square feet.

“We want to be business friendly,” said Petal Mayor Tony Ducker. “There is a lot of talk I know with the new administration of what our downtown area is going to look like ultimately 5-10 years from now. In a nut shell, what we do to our private sector and allow that area to grow is going to have the biggest say in what Petal will look like over the next decade.”

Mayor Ducker also mentioned that Dollar Tree will be implementing many resources into the renovation of the building as well.

An official date for the transfer is yet to be determined.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred Glenn Johnson, 70, was reported missing Saturday by his family. He was last seen around...
Missing person alert issued for Wayne County man
Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game
Alabama’s defense dominates in 20-0 win over Mississippi
Connie Everett, who first started delving into the City of Hattiesburg's finances and...
2 department directors leaving City of Hattiesburg
Dayton Beard, 23; Billy Bond III, 18; John Crosby, 22 and Malik Newell, 22 were arrested on...
UPDATE: JCSD captures suspects in Professional Automotive break-ins
Douglas Lovett, 40, of Ellisville, pleaded guilty to these counts during his hearing on Nov. 30.
Man sentenced to 50 years for child neglect, sexual battery

Latest News

First enhanced tax check expected to go toward first-responder pay raise.
Tax revenue check to possibly help finish Petal police pay raise
The season of holiday shopping is set to take over the next few weeks.
Holiday shopping season is in full effect in Hub City
Gov. Reeves announces $40 million Jones headquarters coming to Hattiesburg
Gov. Reeves announces $40 million Jones headquarters coming to Hattiesburg
Gov. Reeves announced the news during a press conference at the Trent Lott National Center on...
Gov. Reeves announces $40 million Jones headquarters coming to Hattiesburg