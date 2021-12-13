Petal Dollar Tree set to move into old Rite Aid building

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - After sitting vacant for nearly two years, a business is set to move into the old Rite Aid building in Downtown Petal.

Dollar Tree, which currently inhabits a building across South Main Street, is filing paperwork to upsize into the building, which is more than 11,000 square feet.

“We want to be business friendly,” said Petal Mayor Tony Ducker. “There is a lot of talk I know with the new administration of what our downtown area is going to look like ultimately 5-10 years from now. In a nut shell, what we do to our private sector and allow that area to grow is going to have the biggest say in what Petal will look like over the next decade.”

Mayor Ducker also mentioned that Dollar Tree will be implementing many resources into the renovation of the building as well.

An official date for the transfer is yet to be determined.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.