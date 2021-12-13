Perry Central High School to have extra security this week because of shooting threat

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - Following a threat of a shooting, Perry Central High School will have extra law enforcement on campus this week.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a student resource officer was informed of the threat by another student.

According to reports, a picture using the Snapchat app showed a gun inside of a backpack with the quote, ‘Don’t come to school on Monday.’

A person was also tagged on the photo, who ended up being the student making the threat.

The juvenile has been arrested for a terrorist threat to a school and is in custody at a local detention center.

“The main thing for the general public to know, for the students, is that these are games that cannot be played,” Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said. “Whether you had ill intentions or you didn’t, you can’t joke around with a situation like this.”

The additional security will be at the school until any threat is believed to be gone.

