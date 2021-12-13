Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Perry Central High School to have extra security this week because of shooting threat

By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - Following a threat of a shooting, Perry Central High School will have extra law enforcement on campus this week.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a student resource officer was informed of the threat by another student.

According to reports, a picture using the Snapchat app showed a gun inside of a backpack with the quote, ‘Don’t come to school on Monday.’

A person was also tagged on the photo, who ended up being the student making the threat.

The juvenile has been arrested for a terrorist threat to a school and is in custody at a local detention center.

“The main thing for the general public to know, for the students, is that these are games that cannot be played,” Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said. “Whether you had ill intentions or you didn’t, you can’t joke around with a situation like this.”

The additional security will be at the school until any threat is believed to be gone.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred Glenn Johnson, 70, was reported missing Saturday by his family. He was last seen around...
Missing person alert issued for Wayne County man
Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game
Alabama’s defense dominates in 20-0 win over Mississippi
Connie Everett, who first started delving into the City of Hattiesburg's finances and...
2 department directors leaving City of Hattiesburg
Dayton Beard, 23; Billy Bond III, 18; John Crosby, 22 and Malik Newell, 22 were arrested on...
UPDATE: JCSD captures suspects in Professional Automotive break-ins
Douglas Lovett, 40, of Ellisville, pleaded guilty to these counts during his hearing on Nov. 30.
Man sentenced to 50 years for child neglect, sexual battery

Latest News

Graduates walk across the stage.
USM celebrates December graduation commencement
practical nursing graduates pictured left to right, Maleah Barnes of Collins, Bridgette...
Jones College practical nursing graduates participate in 2021 Pinning Ceremony
Ole Miss campus
Mississippi public universities nix staff vaccine mandates
Lamar County Early Learning Collaborative at Longleaf Elementary.
Lamar County showcases early learning collaborative to encourage tax credit donations