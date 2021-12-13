MSDH: 736 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in Miss. over the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The Mississippi State Department of Health said that more than 700 new COVID-19 cases have been reported on Monday.

MSDH said Monday that 736 new coronavirus cases were recorded over the weekend.

Five new deaths were also reported with three deaths happening between Dec. 7 and Dec. 10. Two more deaths were recorded between Nov. 14 and Nov. 21 from death certificates.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 519,851 and 10,331, respectively.

Around 59 new cases and no deaths were reported in the Pine Belt.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, around 57,648 COVID-19 cases and 1,050 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

Covington: 4,376 cases, 95 deaths

Forrest: 13,919 cases, 261 deaths

Jasper: 3,421 cases, 66 deaths

Jones: 14,243 cases, 248 deaths

Lamar: 10,752 cases, 140 deaths

Marion: 4,334 cases, 112 deaths

Perry: 2,154 cases, 56 deaths

Wayne: 4,449 cases, 72 deaths

MSDH last reported 501,212 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 3,335,434 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 1,431,192 people fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, local pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Vaccinations for children, ages 5 - 11, will be available from county health departments starting Monday, Nov. 8. Appointments can be made online.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.