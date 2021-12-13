Win Stuff
Motorcycle accident sends 1 to hospital

A motorcycle accident Sunday night in the Boggy community in Jones County sent the vehicle...
A motorcycle accident Sunday night in the Boggy community in Jones County sent the vehicle operator to the hospital.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
From Jones County Fire Council

JONES County, Miss. (WDAM) - A motorcycle wreck on Monroe Road near Big Lane Road in the Boggy community led to one person being airlifted to the hospital.

An adult male driving the motorcycle reportedly swerved to miss a deer and lost control of the vehicle.

He sustained moderate injuries.

Boggy, South Jones and Southwest volunteer fire departments responded to the incident to render emergency medical care and traffic control.

The fire departments also assisted by establishing a landing zone for Rescue 5 when it responded to the scene and transported the patient to the emergency department.

Monroe Road was shut down for about 45 minutes during the response.

JCSD participating in 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over'' Dec. 17 through Jan. 1.
Jones County to participate in holiday driving program
PCHS will have extra law enforcement on campus this upcoming week.
Beefed up security expected
