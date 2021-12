MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - Legacy Church in Magee burned down on Sunday morning around 4:30 a.m.

The church was formerly known as Eastside Baptist Church, and was built in the 1950s.

According to MageeNews.com, the church closed a few years ago, but a satellite church known as Legacy was launched in the Eastside Church Building.

