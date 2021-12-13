JCSD to participate in ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ program

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Several law enforcement agencies across the state are gearing up for the holiday travel period, including those in the Pine Belt.

As people prepare for holiday gatherings, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department is taking part in the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign.

JCSD’s participation begins Dec. 17 and wraps up New Years Day. From 4 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily, deputies will be on the lookout for impaired drivers.

“In the United States, over 10,000 people lose their lives in DUI crashes each and every year,” said JCSD’s Lance Chancellor. “And that includes drivers who are operating their vehicles while under the influence of alcohol or drugs ... Our deputies will be operating saturation patrols and safety checkpoints looking to interdict those drivers of either alcohol or drugs and try to get them off the roadways before they cause injury or death to themselves and certainly to others.”

The JCSD says it’s all about keeping people safe while out on the roads.

“It is critically important that people understand that you can be critically injured, you can die and, sadly, you can kill other people,” Chancellor said. “Innocent folks who are out there maybe heading to a family reunion, headed to a Christmas party, headed to church, to work.”

JCSD says people should have a designated driver or call an Uber or taxi if they plan to drink.

The JCSD add they hope nobody chooses to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol this holiday season.

“If we didn’t arrest one single person for DUI because nobody drove while impaired... it’d be a great thing,” Chancellor said.

