Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

High court won’t hear Mississippi lawsuit over talcum powder

(KVLY)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Supreme Court on Monday turned away a request by Johnson and Johnson to halt a Mississippi lawsuit over its talcum powder products.

As is typical, the high court did not say anything in turning away the case, which was included in a long list of cases the court said it would not hear.

The case dates to 2014 when Mississippi sued Johnson & Johnson.

Mississippi argues the company violated state law by failing to warn users of “dangerous and potentially lethal” health risks of using its products, which Mississippi says increase the risk of ovarian cancer in women.

Johnson & Johnson says that the Food and Drug Administration had considered requiring a warning on talcum powder products and concluded that the evidence did not justify requiring one.

It has argued that Mississippi is barred from suing, but Mississippi courts allowed the case to proceed.

J&J, which is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, has stopped selling its iconic talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder in the U.S. and Canada, though it remains on the market elsewhere.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcycle accident Sunday night in the Boggy community in Jones County sent the vehicle...
Motorcycle accident sends 1 to hospital
PCHS will have extra law enforcement on campus this upcoming week.
Perry Central High School to have extra security this week because of shooting threat
Fred Glenn Johnson, 70, was last seen Thursday around noon at Norman's in Waynesboro.
Missing Wayne County man located
One of Mississippi's first African American highway patrolman will be buried this weekend.
Crosby funeral service set for 11 a.m. Saturday
Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game
Alabama’s defense dominates in 20-0 win over Mississippi

Latest News

A flag hangs from a tree as two women carry items recovered from tornado wreckage Sunday, Dec....
Powers F&R hosts supply drive for Mayfield, KY, recovery efforts
David Neal Cox
Possible remains of Felicia Cox found after David Neal Cox reveals location of her body
FILE - Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph questions attorneys presenting...
Analysis: Oversight changes for Mississippi judicial races
One of Mississippi's first African American highway patrolman will be buried this weekend.
Crosby funeral service set for 11 a.m. Saturday