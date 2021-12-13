Golden Eagles looking forward to football signing period

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - While trying to find a way to stop a football season from spiraling completely out of control, one of the things that University of Southern Mississippi coach Will Hall repeatedly referenced was an upcoming recruiting class that would help refurbish and replenish the Golden Eagles’ program.

The first glimpse of the Class of 2022 will appear Wednesday, the opening day of the early football signing period.

According to Goldeneaglepride.com, USM has 17 non-binding, verbal commitments as well as a transfer who will count toward a signing class that could max out at 30 new faces.

Hall said earlier this season that the Golden Eagles would have 23 verbal commitments coming into signing week, with up to eight transfers possible.

“We can add seven more guys if we have seven guys go in the portal,” Hall said earlier this season. “We anticipate that we’re probably going to have that.

“We’ll end up being able to take 32 new guys, total. If we get all the way to 32, we’re going to be able to take eight more commitments in this class. That’s where we’re at right now. We’re at 23 and probably going to put another guy that’s on our team on scholarship. That’ll put us at 24, which will leave us eight more spots in this class.”

Hall’s first class was diminutive, with only 13 scholarships available.

But Hall also laid out a philosophy with that first class: Shop local.

That appears to be the same direction for his second go-round.

Of the 17 commitments listed by Goldeneaglepride.com, 14 are Mississippians and another played at a Mississippi junior college. The two non-Mississippi recruits came from long-time USM recruiting grounds in the Florida panhandle and southern Alabama.

“It’s nothing but love when you come up here,” said Union High School running back Kenyon Clay, who played for his home state in last weekend’s Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Football Game. “They treat you like you’re family.

“It’s something you look for when it comes to the recruiting game. Everybody’s going to want you but it’s the ones that treat you like family, that matters the most. Coach Hall and coach Jordy Joseph, they did a great job with that.”

Lafayette High School linebacker Mario Wilbourn agreed with his Mississippi all-star and future Golden Eagle teammate.

“The family, how they make you feel family - it’s like a home down here,” Wilbourn said. “It just feels like home.”

USM football commitments/verbals

Name Position Ht./Wt. School Hometown Kamron Barnes OG/C 6-1/215 Adams County Christian School Natchez Kyron Barnes OT 6-4/285 Adams County Christian School Natchez D.J. Burgess DE 6-0/255 Lafayette HS Oxford Michael Caraway CB 6-1/185 Pearl River CC/Jefferson Davis HS Bassfield Kenyon Clay RB 6-1/215 Union HS Union Davis Dalton WR 6-3/200 Madison-Ridgeland Academy Madison A. J. Edwards CB 5-11/186 Mississippi Gulf Coast CC/Germantown HS Madison Iliyas Fuavai DL 6-3/245 Pensacola (Fla.) HS Pensacola, Fla. Latreal Jones WR 6-2/195 Pearl River CC/Taylorsville HS Taylorsville Cameron Knox WR 6-0/185 New Albany HS New Albany Broadarius Lewis DL 6-2/2695 Jones College/Prattville (Ala.) HS Prattville, Ala. Jordyn Mahaffey DL 6-4/260 Jones College/West Marion HS Foxworth Markel McLauren CB 5-11/195 Jones College/Collins HS Collins Tiaquelin Mimsn WR 5-9/175 Baldwin County (Ala.) HS Bay Minette, Ala. Wil Saxton OG/C 6-3/316 Benton Academy Benton Mario Wilbourn LB 6-1/215 Lafayette HS Oxford Zach Wilcke QB 6-3/195 Hernando HS Hernando Transfers Daylen Gill LB 5-11/225 University of Mississippi/Louisville (Miss.) HS Louisville

