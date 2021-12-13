Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Father, son killed in tornado outbreak during weekend hunting trip, another man still missing

Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a...
Jamie Hall is still missing following a deadly tornado outbreak. The Tallahassee man was on a hunting trip in West Tennessee.(Ashleigh Hall)
By Jacob Murphey and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) – A family in Florida is mourning the loss of two people in the catastrophic tornado outbreak in Tennessee Friday night while searching for another loved one who is missing.

According to WCTV, a group of at least six or seven went to Western Tennessee for a duck hunting trip, staying at Cypress Point Resort.

Ashleigh Hall said her father’s brother-in-law and nephew were killed in the storm.

Hall said her father, Jamie Antonio Hall, is now missing after the storm.

“Please continue to keep our family in your prayers as we go through this terrible time,” Hall said.

She said her father’s phone isn’t working. Hall’s brother is in Tennessee with search crews in hopes of finding their father.

Copyright 2021 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcycle accident Sunday night in the Boggy community in Jones County sent the vehicle...
Motorcycle accident sends 1 to hospital
PCHS will have extra law enforcement on campus this upcoming week.
Perry Central High School to have extra security this week because of shooting threat
Fred Glenn Johnson, 70, was last seen Thursday around noon at Norman's in Waynesboro.
Missing Wayne County man located
One of Mississippi's first African American highway patrolman will be buried this weekend.
Crosby funeral service set for 11 a.m. Saturday
Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game
Alabama’s defense dominates in 20-0 win over Mississippi

Latest News

President Joe Biden participates in a briefing with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro...
Biden to tour tornado damage in Kentucky on Wednesday
Vice President Kamala Harris charges an electric vehicle in one of the charging stations during...
Harris unveils plan for electric vehicle charging network
Madison is the latest city to join the list of areas that have banned elective cat declawing.
Elective cat declawing banned in Wisconsin city
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S....
Judge refuses to toss key charge in Capitol riot case
A flag hangs from a tree as two women carry items recovered from tornado wreckage Sunday, Dec....
Powers F&R hosts supply drive for Mayfield, KY, recovery efforts