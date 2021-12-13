Dry and mild through the week, before potential showers pop up

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, Pine Belt.

It is going to be quite chilly in the area Sunday night, with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

For Monday expect a warming trend to begin with the highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.

For Monday night, expect partly-cloudy skies with lows in the lower 50s.

Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny and very mild,, with high temperatures in the mid-70s and lows in the mid-50s.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the upper-50s.

Thursday promises to be warm with highs in the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. For Thursday night look for skies to become cloudy with lows around 60.

Friday looks to be partly cloudy with highs again in the upper 70s. For Friday night, we have a 30 percent chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms, with lows in the lower-60s.

By Saturday, look for a 50 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs around 70 and lows in the upper 40s.

Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Sunday, with a 30 percent chance for isolated showers. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

