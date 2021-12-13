Crosby funeral service set for 11 a.m. Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Funeral services for one of the first African-American troopers in the Mississippi Highway Patrol have been set.

A viewing for Walter Crosby will take place Friday at Century Funeral Home, 622 New Orleans St., Hattiesburg.

The funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Caramel Baptist Church, 1101 Main St., Hattiesburg.

Crosby was one of the first three African Americans to be sworn MHP troopers, along with Lewis Younger and Richard Williams.

Th trio broke down racial barriers when commissioned as troopers in 1972.

Crosby, who left behind six children, died on Dec. 8. He was 71.

