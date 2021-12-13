Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Crosby funeral service set for 11 a.m. Saturday

By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Funeral services for one of the first African-American troopers in the Mississippi Highway Patrol have been set.

A viewing for Walter Crosby will take place Friday at Century Funeral Home, 622 New Orleans St., Hattiesburg.

The funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Caramel Baptist Church, 1101 Main St., Hattiesburg.

Crosby was one of the first three African Americans to be sworn MHP troopers, along with Lewis Younger and Richard Williams.

Th trio broke down racial barriers when commissioned as troopers in 1972.

Crosby, who left behind six children, died on Dec. 8. He was 71.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred Glenn Johnson, 70, was reported missing Saturday by his family. He was last seen around...
Missing person alert issued for Wayne County man
Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game
Alabama’s defense dominates in 20-0 win over Mississippi
Connie Everett, who first started delving into the City of Hattiesburg's finances and...
2 department directors leaving City of Hattiesburg
Dayton Beard, 23; Billy Bond III, 18; John Crosby, 22 and Malik Newell, 22 were arrested on...
UPDATE: JCSD captures suspects in Professional Automotive break-ins
Douglas Lovett, 40, of Ellisville, pleaded guilty to these counts during his hearing on Nov. 30.
Man sentenced to 50 years for child neglect, sexual battery

Latest News

Dollar Tree preparing to upsize to old Rite Aid building.
Petal Dollar Tree set to move into old Rite Aid building
One of Mississippi 1st African American High way patrolman, will be buried this weekend.
Honored trooper to be hnored again
Rite Aid to house Dollar Tree
Rite Aid to house Dollar Tree
JCSD participating in 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over'' Dec. 17 through Jan. 1.
JCSD to participate in ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ program