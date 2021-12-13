Win Stuff
12/13 Ryan’s Foggy, Frosty Monday Morning Forecast

Chilly start to a warm week.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Good morning all you Pine Belt early birds!

It is cold this morning! Temperatures have fallen into the low-to-mid 30s, with areas of patchy frost and fog expected. This chilly start is thanks to a front that moved through, bringing dangerous weather to some areas of the country, but not so much for the South Mississippi area. It will be short-lived though...we’ll already be back to above average highs by this afternoon and tomorrow morning will be nearly 20 degrees warmer than this morning was. This kicks off our week-long warming trend, that’ll have us near 80 again by the end of the week. That’s just ahead of our next front, moving in Saturday/Sunday and not bringing along as high a chance of thunderstorms as the last one did.

Today, expect a sunrise temperatures slightly above freezing in the Hattiesburg Metro area, with clear skies. A few clouds move in through the afternoon, still expecting mostly sunny skies with an above average high near 68.

