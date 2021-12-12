Win Stuff
VFW Post 3036 holds children’s Christmas party

By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Everyone is ringing in the holiday season in their own way, including the military.

Post active duty members brought their children to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3036 for a Christmas party.

At the party, kids played games, decorated sugar cookies and were fed by the VFW members, along with their families.

“We want to make sure that these men and women have fun (Saturday),” said Post 3036 Commander Rickey Hosey. “Our auxiliary has done a great effort in putting this event on. We hope everyone has a good time at the post (Saturday).”

After lunch, Santa Claus made a surprise appearance. Families took photos with St. Nick and let him know what was on their wish lists this year.

