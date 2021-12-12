Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Tide rolls to a second straight Heisman year

Alabama QB Bryce Young takes home coveted trophy given to college football’s top player
Bryce Young became the first University of Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy.
Bryce Young became the first University of Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy.(Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK,(AP) — Bryce Young didn’t just meet the standard set by the star quarterbacks who preceded him at Alabama, he exceeded it.

Young became the first Crimson Tide quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, making Alabama the fifth school with consecutive winners of college football’s most prestigious player of the year award.

Young received 684 first-place votes and 2,311 points to easily outdistance Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (78,954).

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (28, 631) finished third and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (12, 399) was fourth. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31, 325) was fifth, putting two defensive players in the top five for the first time since 1962.

Young has passed for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns, leading No 1 Alabama to a Southeastern Conference title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. The defending champion Crimson Tide will play No. 4 Cincinnati on Dec. 31 in the Cotton Bowl.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith won last year.

Young is Alabama’s fourth Heisman winner, all in the last 13 years under coach Nick Saban. Only four schools have won more in the 86-year history of the trophy: Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Southern California each have won seven.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dayton Beard, 23; Billy Bond III, 18; John Crosby, 22 and Malik Newell, 22 were arrested on...
UPDATE: JCSD captures suspects in Professional Automotive break-ins
William Marshal, 52, of Hattiesburg.
HPD arrests man attempting to steal catalytic converters
Douglas Lovett, 40, of Ellisville, pleaded guilty to these counts during his hearing on Nov. 30.
Man sentenced to 50 years for child neglect, sexual battery
Fred Glenn Johnson, 70, was reported missing Saturday by his family. He was last seen around...
Missing person alert issued for Wayne County man
MHP said Busby received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alabama man dies in single-vehicle accident in Greene County

Latest News

Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game
Alabama's defense dominates in 20-0 win over Mississippi
Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game
Alabama’s defense dominates in 20-0 win over Mississippi
High school all-star football teams will meet for the 35th time Saturday in the...
Mississippi All-Stars look to stay unbeaten in Hattiesburg
Mississippi high school all-star team helps clean up Hub City.
Mississippi All-Star team joins service project to clean up Hattiesburg