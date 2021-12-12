Win Stuff
Superheros ring the bells for Salvation Army

Folks dressed as popular superheros help raise money for charity
By Mia Monet
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - An effort to bring awareness to the Salvation Army’s shortage of bell ringers, a few caped crusaders made a special guest appearance Saturday morning.

Taliana and J’Hardi Hinton were surprised to see a few of their favorite superheroes ringing the bells in front of Hobby Lobby..

o watching Wonder Woman and Spider-Man and stuff like that,” Taliana Hinton said.

Wonder Woman, aka Wanda Hodge, said the heroes take time out of their schedules because the time spent is for a great cause.

“This is the most-good we can do, to help others,” Hodges said. “Not everybody can put on these costumes to pull this off, but we can, so we do.”

Hodges said the effort is always worth it when they see the effect it has on the community.

“I think it’s very fun for the children,but parents love it, too,” Hodges said. “And I think it brings attention to a very important charity,”

Taliana Hinton said she feels good when she see the superheroes because it reminds her of her own, personal superhero.

“My mom works for a place that helps and answers questions for people for the (Centers for Disease Control) and I learned from my mom,” Hinton said. “I want to be like my mom when I grow up.”

