Inaugural ‘Pours for Paws’ combines winery-animal rescue center

By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 1:03 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Little Wine Shoppe in Midtown Hattiesburg partnered with the New Hope Animal Rescue Center of Petal for the inaugural Pours for Paws adoption event.

People had an opportunity to come into the Little Wine Shoppe, sample some wine in the shop and meet their potential new pet.

“We’ve come out and brought several cats, dogs, puppies and it has been an exciting day,” said Executive Director of New Hope Animal Rescue Jessie Cardona. “We have had five adoptions so far. Several customers have come in and bought a lot of holiday wine. It has been a great day.”

If you are interested in adopting a pet from New Hope, you can fill out the adoption application on their website.

