Family Fun Day at Vernon Dahmer filled with good vibes

Hattiesburg City Councilman Nick Brown hosts annual fun day for children
By Mia Monet
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A little dancing. A little singing. Lots of eating.

Saturday turned out to be a Family Fun Day at Vernon Dahmer Park indeed.

Hattiesburg City Councilman Nick Brown held his annual Family Fun Day, making the day all about the children.

Call it mere child’s play. Each child received a free mask. All attending received free food.

The children were able to play games, listen to music, and bounce in a jump house.

Volunteer Valencia Henderson was in charge of giving out the toys from the toy drive.

“Of course we’re having some fun, we’re dancing, we’re eating.” Henderson said. “It’s nothing but good vibes out here (Saturday)

“I’m excited to be out here,” Henderson said. “I love being a part of any event that’s serving the community. and that’s exactly what we’re doing (Saturday), so I’m having fun,” Henderson said.

The event had to be scaled back because of the weather, they rescheduled the planned baseball tournament to Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

