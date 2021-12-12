Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Ethan’s Heart: More than 200 care packages and sleeping bags given out in Birmingham

Ethan Hill with Ethan’s Heart Bags4Blessings
Ethan Hill with Ethan’s Heart Bags4Blessings(Ebony Hill)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People experiencing homelessness in Birmingham now have something special to keep them warm thanks to 11-year-old Ethan Hill and his family.

Ethan, his mother, and other volunteers handed out more than 200 care packages and sleeping bags Saturday. They took a moving truck full of donations to local parks and homeless encampments, as part of Ethan’s heart Bags4Blessings.

This young man, with the huge heart, has been doing good deeds like this since he was 6 years old, and the effort keeps growing.

Volunteers help the family make the care packages, and even companies are making donations.

Ethan says he wouldn’t want to spend his Saturday any other way. “It’s a blessing to be able to give back to the people and it’s pretty much better to me than sitting at home playing on the PlayStation or something.”

This all started with Ethan using his own money. But as this effort grows, you can help. If you want to contribute click here for Ethan’s website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fred Glenn Johnson, 70, was reported missing Saturday by his family. He was last seen around...
Missing person alert issued for Wayne County man
Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game
Alabama’s defense dominates in 20-0 win over Mississippi
Dayton Beard, 23; Billy Bond III, 18; John Crosby, 22 and Malik Newell, 22 were arrested on...
UPDATE: JCSD captures suspects in Professional Automotive break-ins
Connie Everett, who first started delving into the City of Hattiesburg's finances and...
2 department directors leaving City of Hattiesburg
Douglas Lovett, 40, of Ellisville, pleaded guilty to these counts during his hearing on Nov. 30.
Man sentenced to 50 years for child neglect, sexual battery

Latest News

Winery and animal rescue combine for adoption event.
Inaugural ‘Pours for Paws’ combines winery-animal rescue center
VFW members brought their children Saturday to the big Christmas event.
VFW Post 3036 holds children’s Christmas party
Candlelight Victorian Christmas returns to Hub City.
Candlelight Victorian Christmas returns to Hub City this weekend
Hattiesburg will be lit this weekend with the return of the Victorian Christmas.
Victorian Candlelight Christmas returns this weekend
Mississippi high school all-star team helps clean up Hub City.
Mississippi All-Star team joins service project to clean up Hattiesburg