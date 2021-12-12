Cool evenings give way to a warmer weekend in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday evening, everyone.

Look for mostly cloudy skies overnight, with lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

On Sunday, you can expect sunny skies and cool conditions with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

Sunday night is expected to be clear and chilly, with lows in the upper 30s.

As we head into Monday, skies will be sunny with highs around 70 and lows in the lower-to-mid-50s by Tuesday morning.

During the day on Tuesday, you can expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the mid-50s. Becoming mostly sunny on Wednesday with highs again in the mid-70s and lows in the upper 50s.

Thursday is expected to be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s.

Friday looks to be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance for a shower, with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance for isolated showers with highs in the lower 70s.

