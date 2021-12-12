Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Cool evenings give way to a warmer weekend in Pine Belt

By Rex Thompson
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday evening, everyone.

Look for mostly cloudy skies overnight, with lows in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

On Sunday, you can expect sunny skies and cool conditions with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

Sunday night is expected to be clear and chilly, with lows in the upper 30s.

As we head into Monday, skies will be sunny with highs around 70 and lows in the lower-to-mid-50s by Tuesday morning.

During the day on Tuesday, you can expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the mid-50s. Becoming mostly sunny on Wednesday with highs again in the mid-70s and lows in the upper 50s.

Thursday is expected to be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 60s.

Friday looks to be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance for a shower, with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance for isolated showers with highs in the lower 70s.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dayton Beard, 23; Billy Bond III, 18; John Crosby, 22 and Malik Newell, 22 were arrested on...
UPDATE: JCSD captures suspects in Professional Automotive break-ins
William Marshal, 52, of Hattiesburg.
HPD arrests man attempting to steal catalytic converters
Douglas Lovett, 40, of Ellisville, pleaded guilty to these counts during his hearing on Nov. 30.
Man sentenced to 50 years for child neglect, sexual battery
Fred Glenn Johnson, 70, was reported missing Saturday by his family. He was last seen around...
Missing person alert issued for Wayne County man
MHP said Busby received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alabama man dies in single-vehicle accident in Greene County

Latest News

WDAM 7 meteorologist Rex Thompson delivers his weekly forecast for the Pine Belt.
First Alert Weather forecast
Superheroes focus powers on Salvation Army
Superheroes focus powers on Salvation Army
12/10 Ryan's Foggy Sunrise Forecast
12/10 Ryan’s “More Fog” Friday Morning Forecast
12/10 Ryan's Foggy Sunrise Forecast
12/10 Ryan's Foggy Sunrise Forecast