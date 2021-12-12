Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

Candlelight Victorian Christmas returns to Hub City this weekend

By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After an uncharacteristic festival in 2020 due to COVID, a Hattiesburg holiday tradition that has held strong for more than 40 years returned to the Hub City this weekend.

The Victorian Candlelight Christmas brought the return saw the return of Clydesdale carriage rides as well as house tours, though the latter will remain virtual this year.

“It’s a great expense, but it is a great adventure to bring the horses out,” Clydesdale owner Clay Harper said. “To see the look on the kids’ faces when they see these horses, that is it for us. That’s why we do what we do.”

The return of events resonated with those who had attended the festival before.

“it’s been three years since I have been able to make it down, with me living in Little Rock right now, but it’s as gorgeous as ever,” said former Hattiesburg resident English Strange. “It’s great to reconnect with everyone and see my mom’s house all decorated the way that she does it every year.”

Newcomers were blown away by the 18,000 candles illuminating the Downtown Historic District.

“Just the overall experience of this is amazing,” said first-time attendee Christopher Gordon. “I have never been anywhere else where entire neighborhoods will do candle lighting like this and have carriage rides. It’s gorgeous.”

For those who missed the Saturday night lights, the festival will continue from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday,

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dayton Beard, 23; Billy Bond III, 18; John Crosby, 22 and Malik Newell, 22 were arrested on...
UPDATE: JCSD captures suspects in Professional Automotive break-ins
William Marshal, 52, of Hattiesburg.
HPD arrests man attempting to steal catalytic converters
Fred Glenn Johnson, 70, was reported missing Saturday by his family. He was last seen around...
Missing person alert issued for Wayne County man
Douglas Lovett, 40, of Ellisville, pleaded guilty to these counts during his hearing on Nov. 30.
Man sentenced to 50 years for child neglect, sexual battery
MHP said Busby received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alabama man dies in single-vehicle accident in Greene County

Latest News

Winery and animal rescue combine for adoption event.
Inaugural ‘Pours for Paws’ combines winery-animal rescue center
VFW members brought their children Saturday to the big Christmas event.
VFW Post 3036 holds children’s Christmas party
Hattiesburg will be lit this weekend with the return of the Victorian Christmas.
Victorian Candlelight Christmas returns this weekend
Mississippi high school all-star team helps clean up Hub City.
Mississippi All-Star team joins service project to clean up Hattiesburg