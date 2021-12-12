Candlelight Victorian Christmas returns to Hub City this weekend

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After an uncharacteristic festival in 2020 due to COVID, a Hattiesburg holiday tradition that has held strong for more than 40 years returned to the Hub City this weekend.

The Victorian Candlelight Christmas brought the return saw the return of Clydesdale carriage rides as well as house tours, though the latter will remain virtual this year.

“It’s a great expense, but it is a great adventure to bring the horses out,” Clydesdale owner Clay Harper said. “To see the look on the kids’ faces when they see these horses, that is it for us. That’s why we do what we do.”

The return of events resonated with those who had attended the festival before.

“it’s been three years since I have been able to make it down, with me living in Little Rock right now, but it’s as gorgeous as ever,” said former Hattiesburg resident English Strange. “It’s great to reconnect with everyone and see my mom’s house all decorated the way that she does it every year.”

Newcomers were blown away by the 18,000 candles illuminating the Downtown Historic District.

“Just the overall experience of this is amazing,” said first-time attendee Christopher Gordon. “I have never been anywhere else where entire neighborhoods will do candle lighting like this and have carriage rides. It’s gorgeous.”

For those who missed the Saturday night lights, the festival will continue from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday,

