Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Advertisement

African American Military History Museum mixes history and Christmas

Museum provided fun activities for guests to enjoy while touring the museum during its annual Christmas open house
By Mia Monet
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For a few hours Saturday afternoon, it was beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Hattiesburg’s African American Military History Museum.

Guests not only were able to tour the facility, but were treated to food and gift-wrapping, while carolers sang traditional Christmas songs.

Santa Claus even popped in for a visit.

“This is a warm place because of its history,” said Vanessa Molden, museum operations/education supervisor who planned the annual Christmas open house.

“It was a US home for African American soldiers training out of Camp Shelby, and so they would come and sit and socialize with each other. They would come, sit and play games, and so we thought it’d be fitting to have something during this time of the year.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dayton Beard, 23; Billy Bond III, 18; John Crosby, 22 and Malik Newell, 22 were arrested on...
UPDATE: JCSD captures suspects in Professional Automotive break-ins
William Marshal, 52, of Hattiesburg.
HPD arrests man attempting to steal catalytic converters
Fred Glenn Johnson, 70, was reported missing Saturday by his family. He was last seen around...
Missing person alert issued for Wayne County man
Douglas Lovett, 40, of Ellisville, pleaded guilty to these counts during his hearing on Nov. 30.
Man sentenced to 50 years for child neglect, sexual battery
MHP said Busby received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alabama man dies in single-vehicle accident in Greene County

Latest News

Candlelight Victorian Christmas returns to Hub City.
Candlelight Victorian Christmas returns to Hub City this weekend
Victorian Christmas glitters
Victorian Christmas glitters
Fun Day sign hanging in the park
Family Fun Day at Vernon Dahmer filled with good vibes
6pm Headlines 12/11
6pm Headlines 12/11