African American Military History Museum mixes history and Christmas

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For a few hours Saturday afternoon, it was beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Hattiesburg’s African American Military History Museum.

Guests not only were able to tour the facility, but were treated to food and gift-wrapping, while carolers sang traditional Christmas songs.

Santa Claus even popped in for a visit.

“This is a warm place because of its history,” said Vanessa Molden, museum operations/education supervisor who planned the annual Christmas open house.

“It was a US home for African American soldiers training out of Camp Shelby, and so they would come and sit and socialize with each other. They would come, sit and play games, and so we thought it’d be fitting to have something during this time of the year.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.