Victorian Candlelight Christmas returns this weekend

By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City will bring back the Victorian Candlelight Christmas this weekend.

It features horse-drawn carriage rides, virtual tours of century-old homes, entertainment and a holiday market.

The event started more than four decades ago which was first held to celebrate the nation’s bicentennial.

“We’re going to have food trucks there with hot chocolate and snacks. We’ll also have food trucks at Town Square Park,” said Andrea Saffle with Downtown Hattiesburg. “Grab something to eat and just take a stroll through the lights through downtown and the historic neighborhood.”

All information for the events can be found on the Downtown Hattiesburg website or the Candlelight Christmas Facebook page.

