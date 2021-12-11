Vaccines mandates are stuck in court but some are still planning more anti-mandate actions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Controversy surrounding vaccine mandates is still stuck in the court system. But new actions this week are impacting Mississippians who were unsure of what it would mean for their jobs.

Mississippi’s universities that were following the IHL directive to require the vaccine have nixed that requirement. It’s because of the federal judge’s temporary injunction this week on the mandate for federal contractors and subcontractors that has nationwide impact.

Taking the COVID vaccines or losing your job is a scenario that’s put on hold — at least for now — for workers around the country and here in Mississippi.

“Well, they may not be really breathing a sigh of relief fully, but it’s a very deep breath nonetheless,” said attorney Matt Wilson.

We told last month about the group of Mississippi State University professors who were suing in an attempt to block the mandate. Their case was dismissed for lack of standing, but they’re appealing.

“Until we are told that, that, you know, our case is completely over, and that we don’t have anything else to fight for or that somebody else has followed it and won it,” described their attorney Matt Wilson. “We’re going to proceed and keep doing what we’re doing.”

Maybe you’re wondering why since the other lawsuit is already putting things on hold. You see, it’s not a done deal.

“This is just a temporary stay,” noted Wilson. “It is just something that is done at a preliminary level. And all the other suits, still to the extent that they have appeals that they can proceed through or they still have, you know, motions that they can file in the district courts, they’re still going to go through. Because you never know what the 11th circuit is going to do.”

Rep. Jansen Owen thinks legislation will still need to be filed to protect Mississippians from any future mandates.

“At some point, there could be a situation where they say you need that third shot or that fourth shot or you needed every six months,” said Owen. “You need it every three months. You know, the science on this pandemic — the recommendations, the mandates — they change, very repeatedly, almost like changing weather consistently changing. And we need to be prepared that we, we ensure that our citizens are protected. Their Liberty interests are preserved, and that’s basically going to be my goal.”

Lawmakers return to the Capitol next month. We’ve spoken with other legislators who also plan to file anti-mandate legislation.

