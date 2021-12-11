USM celebrates December graduation commencement

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday, Dec. 9, Southern Miss graduates celebrated their commencement. Cheers echoed in Bernard Reed Green Coliseum as family and friends congratulated graduates.

Hasaan Sattar was attending to support his cousin, Omer Arshad.

“I’m very proud to be with my friend, you know, it’s well deserved, and I wish him the best of luck for the future, good luck man,” said Sattar.

After many obstacles during their four years of undergrad, the graduates were finally able to celebrate their accomplishments together.

“Because of COVID it was a little bit rough on our end, but at last we’re here though,” says Arshad.

Arshad is was a double major in computer science and applied economics. He says he has a job lined up.

Students agree it was challenging to navigate their education through the pandemic. Jacob Smith is a criminal justice major from Laurel.

“It was a lot of online schooling. A lot of teachers that were new to online teaching. It was very different from my first two years of college which were all in-person, but the last two were different. It’s a new experience, good experience,” Smith says.

Smith plans to move to Texas to pursue his career.

Despite the setbacks, graduates say they cherished their time in the classroom and on campus.

Rebecca Francke majored in biomedical science and minored in chemistry.

“I am so glad to be back in my lab this semester, and it was great to see all my professors and all my friends, and I’m really thankful we could come back,” says Francke.

Francke wants to use her degree to study infectious diseases after she takes some time to relax.

“I’m giving myself a break. I haven’t seen my family in a while. I’m going to Guatemala for a bit and then we’ll see.”

Shunmunyk Garvin, an English major from Brandon agrees. She is looking forward to taking her time, figuring out her next adventure.

“I’m going to enjoy the post-grad life for maybe a year or two. I wanted to be a teacher but I think later on I might do it… just maybe abroad like in Japan or someplace like that,” Garvin says.

There were two ceremonies for December graduates. At 9 a.m., undergraduate students in the College of Arts & Sciences celebrated commencement.

The 2 p.m. ceremony was for all undergraduate students in the College of Business & Economic Development, Education & Human Sciences and Nursing & Health Professions.

