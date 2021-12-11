Win Stuff
Mississippi All-Stars look to stay unbeaten n Hattiesburg

High school all-star football teams will meet for the 35th time Saturday in the Mississppi-Alabama All-Star Football Game at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the University of Southern Mississippi campus.(WDAM Sports)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – Until 2015, the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Football Game always had been played on Alabama turf, and over a stretch of nearly three decades, Alabama had dominated the series with 21 wins in 28 games.

For the past seven years, the game has alternated between Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., and the University of Southern Mississippi’s M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Since then, the Mississippi squad has won four of the last six meetings, including a 3-0 mark in Hattiesburg.

Track the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game score here!

Mississippi would like nothing more than to keep that record unblemished when the all-star teams meet for the 35th edition at noon Saturday in the Hub City.

Alabama would like to build on a 19-7 victory in Montgomery last year that blunted Mississippi’s recent surge.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

