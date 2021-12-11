Win Stuff
Mississippi All-Star team joins service project to clean up Hattiesburg

Mississippi high school all-star team helps clean up Hub City.
By Will Polston
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi All-Star team traded in their shoulder pads for paint rollers this Friday to help give back to their state.

More than 40 kids came together to paint over graffiti, pick up trash and plant flower beds to commit to the plan to beautify the Hub City.

“To have 40 young, healthy volunteers that want to give back and want work with their buddies is amazing,” said Shawn Harris, who facilitated the event. “We thought this wall would take hours and they knocked it out in 20 minutes, and we are looking for other work for these guys to do.”

The kids are from high schools all throughout the Magnolia State but came together to show what teamwork is all about.

“It means a whole lot. Just us being from Mississippi and being able to help another part out around Mississippi even though I am from four hours away from Hattiesburg,” said Horn Lake wide receiver Jarnorris Hopson. “It’s still a big honor to help out around the area.”

The Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Classic kicks off on Dec. 11 at noon from The Rock.

