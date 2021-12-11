Win Stuff
Missing person alert issued for Wayne County man

Fred Glenn Johnson, 70, was reported missing Saturday by his family. He was last seen around...
Fred Glenn Johnson, 70, was reported missing Saturday by his family. He was last seen around noon Thursday in Waynesboro.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) _ A missing person alert was issued Saturday in Wayne County for Fred Glenn Johnson.

The 70-year-old Johnson, who goes by “FreeG,” was last seen around noon Thursday at Norman’s in Waynesboro.

He was wearing blue jeans, a gray-and-blue-striped shirt and blue ballcap and was carrying a pair of tennis shoes.

His family, who reported him missing, said Johnson is in the initial stages of Alzheimer’s.

Any one with any information is asked to call Wayne County E-911.

Victorian Candlelight Christmas returns this weekend