Missing person alert issued for Wayne County man

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) _ A missing person alert was issued Saturday in Wayne County for Fred Glenn Johnson.

The 70-year-old Johnson, who goes by “FreeG,” was last seen around noon Thursday at Norman’s in Waynesboro.

He was wearing blue jeans, a gray-and-blue-striped shirt and blue ballcap and was carrying a pair of tennis shoes.

His family, who reported him missing, said Johnson is in the initial stages of Alzheimer’s.

Any one with any information is asked to call Wayne County E-911.

