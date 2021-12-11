Man sentenced to 50 years for child neglect, sexual battery

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges for crimes against children.

According to court records from the Jones County Circuit Court of the First Judicial District, Douglas Lovett, 40, was found guilty of five counts of neglect of a child and one count of sexual battery.

Lovett was sentenced to serve up to 50 years in total with the Mississippi Department of Corrections. The order was filed and signed by Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson on Dec. 2.

In 2018, Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrived at Lovett’s home and found three children that appeared to be covered in insect bites and suffering from neglect. While deputies searched the home, Douglas told them two adults and two children were living with him and his wife.

Deputies then contacted Child Protective Services to get more information about the condition of the children. CPS later appeared at the home, along with two women and the two other children.

The deputies said none of the children had been bathed or had much to eat. All five children were put in the care of family members and their parents were arrested.

In each count of neglect of a child, Lovett was sentenced to five years with the MDOC. These sentences, which add up to 25 years, are to run concurrently to each other.

For the charge of sexual battery, Lovett was sentenced to 25 years. He was ordered to serve ten years in full-time custody with MDC with the opportunity to serve the remaining time suspended on condition of the successful completion of five years on post-release supervision. This sentence is also to run concurrently with the sentences for child neglect.

Lovett was also ordered to pay court costs of $427 for each cause for a total of $855.00 and a fine of $500. He is also to reimburse Jone County for the services of a public defender in the amount of $1,000.

