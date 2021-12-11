Win Stuff
JCSD searchs for vehicle stolen from Professional Automotive burglary

According to JCSD, the vehicle is a white 2012 Chrysler 300 with Jones County tag JNG 2322.
According to JCSD, the vehicle is a white 2012 Chrysler 300 with Jones County tag JNG 2322.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:11 PM CST
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating one of the missing vehicles that were stolen from Professional Automotive Thursday.

According to JCSD, the vehicle is a white 2012 Chrysler 300 with Jones County tag JNG 2322.

It was one of the three vehicles that were stolen from the automotive repair shop on Eastview Drive. Two of the vehicles have been recovered, and five suspects were arrested and charged with a range of felony offenses, including commercial burglary and motor vehicle theft.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle and/or the suspect(s) involved is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

